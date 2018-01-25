  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
IMMIGRATION

White House says President Trump proposing path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants

Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The plan is likely to get a mixed reaction on Capitol Hill.

Senior White House officials are offering a preview of Trump's immigration framework, casting it as a compromise that could pass the Senate.

Trump's plan would dramatically scale back family-based migration, limiting it to spouses and underage children, and eliminate the visa lottery program.

RELATED: Federal government resumes DACA renewal applications for undocumented youth

It would also include $25 billion for a border wall - and unspecified billions more for additional immigration enforcement measures.

The officials are speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to publicly discuss the plan before its release.

Click here for more videos and stories about immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigrationcongressPresident Donald Trumpdeportationu.s. & worldimmigration reformWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View
ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails
Bill would punish CA companies that help build the border wall
Homeland Security responds after ICE spokesman for SF resigns
More immigration
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos