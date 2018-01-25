The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The plan is likely to get a mixed reaction on Capitol Hill.Senior White House officials are offering a preview of Trump's immigration framework, casting it as a compromise that could pass the Senate.Trump's plan would dramatically scale back family-based migration, limiting it to spouses and underage children, and eliminate the visa lottery program.It would also include $25 billion for a border wall - and unspecified billions more for additional immigration enforcement measures.The officials are speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to publicly discuss the plan before its release.