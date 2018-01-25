  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

What Does $5,000 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $5,000 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

2 Mint Plaza, #402 (SoMa)




Listed at $5,000 / month, this 769-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2 Mint Plaza. In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and garden access. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

400 Spear St., #121 (South Beach)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 400 Spear St. It's also listed for $5,000 / month. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

735 Dolores St., #3 (Dolores Heights)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 735 Dolores St. (at 20th Street) that's going for $4,999 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, garden access and hardwood floors. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space. Pets aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

446 Vallejo St. (North Beach)




Located at 446 Vallejo St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $4,995/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and amazing views. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

155 Laguna St., #470 (Mint Hill)




Listed at $4,900 / month, this 675-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 155 Laguna St. In the bright unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and a roof deck. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos