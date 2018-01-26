  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Ask Finney: Prescription drug returns, reverse mortgage help, hybrid vs. electric cars

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Question 1:

Magdae from San Jose asked: My Walgreens receipt states all returns are accepted, so why not prescriptions too?

Answer 1:

It's against federal and state regulations to return drug products to stock once they've been out of a licensed pharmacist's possession. Even if your prescription bottle is unopened and sealed, there is no assurance of the strength, quality, purity or identity of the drug. You wouldn't want someone's returned drugs and they don't want yours. Simple.

Question 2:

Scott from Sunnyvale asked: I am trying to help an elderly friend find a reverse mortgage. How can I find a reputable lender?
Answer 2:

I want you to check with local, trusted banks, the A.A.R.P. and the Department of Aging and Adult Services in Santa Clara County. Then, for a good overview, check out a site like Bankrate.com. There, you can plug in your friend's property value, loan balance and credit score to find reverse mortgage options. Reverse mortgages can be a real life saver, but they are expensive. So, be very methodical in your research.

Question 3:

Michael from Richmond asked: I am in desperate need of a new car, but can't decide between an electric or a hybrid. Thoughts?

Answer 3:

It depends on how much you drive and how much you plan to spend. A hybrid uses gas to create the electricity that powers the car, so as long as there is a gas station, you can be on the move. You must stop and charge with an electric car. Some electrics last 30 miles between charges while others last 200 miles and more. Generally, the more you spend, the longer your battery life. So, look at your driving habits and go from there.

