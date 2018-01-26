  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

CHP officers, civilian injured after chase and crash in Hayward

EMBED </>More Videos

Two CHP officers and a civilian have been injured after a pursuit and crash on the A street off ramp from northbound I-880 in Hayward. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Two CHP officers and a civilian have been injured after a pursuit and crash on the A street off ramp from northbound I-880 in Hayward.

The CHP said at about 4:15 a.m. officers were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that was exceeding the maximum speed limit and also operating with no license plates. The pursuit started northbound at Tennyson on I-880 and the suspect vehicle then exited at A Street. The CHP said the suspect went through a red light. The officers were traveling at a low speed when they crashed into a civilian vehicle eastbound on A Street, according to the CHP. The suspect vehicle then got back onto the freeway at a high-rate of speed, according to officers.

Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle.

The CHP said the involved drivers, including the officers and the civilian suffered minor injuries. They were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficI-880CHPcar accidenthigh-speed chasepolice chaseHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Enough is enough' SJ vigil honors officer, others killed in DUI crashes
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video