CHP officers, civilian injured after chase and crash in Hayward

Two CHP officers and a civilian have been injured after a pursuit and crash on the A street off ramp from northbound I-880 in Hayward.The CHP said at about 4:15 a.m. officers were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that was exceeding the maximum speed limit and also operating with no license plates. The pursuit started northbound at Tennyson on I-880 and the suspect vehicle then exited at A Street. The CHP said the suspect went through a red light. The officers were traveling at a low speed when they crashed into a civilian vehicle eastbound on A Street, according to the CHP. The suspect vehicle then got back onto the freeway at a high-rate of speed, according to officers.Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle.The CHP said the involved drivers, including the officers and the civilian suffered minor injuries. They were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.