Motorist sues GM over self-driving car crash in San Francisco

There is a legal fight between a San Francisco motorcyclist and the maker of a self-driving car. The motorcyclist says a GM autonomous vehicle knocked him over after the car suddenly changed lanes.Motorcyclist Oscar Nilsson says the self-driving Chevy Bolt started to change lanes so he moved up, then the Bolt veered back into the lane knocking him over, the police report blames Nilsson for passing when it wasn't safe. GM does too, saying "it believes the motorcyclist merged into our lane before it was safe to do so."Experts warn we are a long way from complete automation."Some of the cars say they have autopilot - that does not mean that the driver can check out. The driver still has to be in control of the vehicle," said Debbie Hersman, President and CEO, National Safety Council.There was a back-up driver in the car that collided with the motorcyclist in San Francisco but as he went to grab the wheel it was too late.While this case plays out, GM says safety is its priority as it develops this technology.