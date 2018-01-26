'Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen' brings fast food fare to Monterey Corridor in SJ

SAN JOSE, calif. --A new chicken shop and fast food spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the new addition is located at 1578 Monterey Rd. in the Spartan Keyes/Monterey Corridor.
The national fast food joint--which has seven other San Jose area outposts--is known for its Louisiana-style fare like the 12-hour marinated "spicy Bonafide Chicken," handcrafted tenders, fried shrimp, and sides like jambalaya, red beans and rice, and buttermilk biscuits.
There's a selection of desserts on offer, too, like pecan pie and a Mardi Gras cheesecake served chilled and decorated in confectionary confetti. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
So far, the new Popeyes is finding its footing.
Yelper Karina M. wrote: "Customer service is great. I'm assuming Tom or Tommy is the manager, since he was taking charge and the way he was with the employees and customers is great. He made sure his employees had everything they needed and was fantastic with customers."
And Romeo K. said: "In a nutshell, this brand-new Popeye's is nice. Like dating someone for the first time, you get past the looks, then what counts is quality. So far, so good."
Head on over to check it out: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is open daily from 7am-11pm.
Click here for more stories from our partners at Hoodline.