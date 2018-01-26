  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Adams Point, Right Now?

If you're looking for a new apartment in Oakland, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Adams Point look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We searched listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments on the north shore of Lake Merritt via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

375 Jayne Ave., #307




Listed at $2,100/month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 375 Jayne Ave. is 14.3 percent less than the $2,450/month median rent for a 1BR in Adams Point.

The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

306 Lee St.




Here's a studio apartment at 306 Lee St., which, at 640 square feet, is going for $2,750/month.

The building features assigned parking, a roof deck, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, garden access, a dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. Good news for cat lovers: felines are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
