What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Adams Point, Right Now?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Adams Point look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We searched listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments on the north shore of Lake Merritt via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
375 Jayne Ave., #307
Listed at $2,100/month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 375 Jayne Ave. is 14.3 percent less than the $2,450/month median rent for a 1BR in Adams Point.
The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
306 Lee St.
Here's a studio apartment at 306 Lee St., which, at 640 square feet, is going for $2,750/month.
The building features assigned parking, a roof deck, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, garden access, a dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. Good news for cat lovers: felines are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
