  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Score Poke And More At Mission's New 'VBOWLS'

A new poke spot has opened near San Francisco General Hospital; located at 1200 Vermont St. (between 24th St. & 23rd St.), the new arrival is called VBOWLS.

Located in the former Uni's Deli space, which closed late last year, VBOWLS features a build-your-own bowl concept.

Customers start by choosing a base such as white rice, brown rice, or organic mixed greens, then add a protein like tuna, salmon, unagi, or tofu. Sauces include spicy mayo, kimchi, or miso, and bowls are topped off with items like cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad or ginger.

Signature bowls are also on offer like the "Salmon VBowl" with spicy crab, sweet corn, seaweed salad and wasabi, and the "Green VBowl" with tofu, edamame, white onions, avocado and miso.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, VBOWLS has gotten a good response.

Yelper Judd L. described the restaurant as "straightforward, order your food, pay up and bounce."

Thomas R. added: "New poke bowl spot in the former Uni's Deli location, right across from SF General. They've got the typical "build it yourself" bowl options, and or you can go for one of their specialty bowl combos."

VBOWLS is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos