Score Poke And More At Mission's New 'VBOWLS'

A new poke spot has opened near San Francisco General Hospital; located at 1200 Vermont St. (between 24th St. & 23rd St.), the new arrival is called VBOWLS.
Located in the former Uni's Deli space, which closed late last year, VBOWLS features a build-your-own bowl concept.
Customers start by choosing a base such as white rice, brown rice, or organic mixed greens, then add a protein like tuna, salmon, unagi, or tofu. Sauces include spicy mayo, kimchi, or miso, and bowls are topped off with items like cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad or ginger.
Signature bowls are also on offer like the "Salmon VBowl" with spicy crab, sweet corn, seaweed salad and wasabi, and the "Green VBowl" with tofu, edamame, white onions, avocado and miso.
With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, VBOWLS has gotten a good response.
Yelper Judd L. described the restaurant as "straightforward, order your food, pay up and bounce."
Thomas R. added: "New poke bowl spot in the former Uni's Deli location, right across from SF General. They've got the typical "build it yourself" bowl options, and or you can go for one of their specialty bowl combos."
VBOWLS is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
