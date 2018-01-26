  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SPORTS

USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

EAST LANSING, Mich. --
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

MORE: Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years

The move came Friday in the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The former USA Gymnastics sports doctor has been pleaded guilty to molesting girls and young women. Some of the nation's top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among his victims.

The USOC had threatened to decertify the gymnastics organization, which besides picking U.S. national teams is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country. A handful of board members had stepped down, but the USOC said a wholesale change was needed.

RELATED: Michigan State president resigns in wake of Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal

The USOC has also demanded much tighter reporting from USA Gymnastics on reforms it is making. It also required all USAG staff and board members to complete various safety and ethics training courses over the next six months.

RELATED: Michigan State athletic director resigns in wake of Nassar sex abuse scandal

20/20 Anchor Elizabeth Vargas sat down with 19 of Nassar's accusers and found something positive in their conversation. You can hear from them Friday night in a special edition of "20/20 Investigates" at 10 p.m. right here on ABC7.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
