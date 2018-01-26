3 of 4 recent CHP accidents involved suspected intoxicated drivers

CHP Officer Vu Williams says he can't remember another time this many local CHP officers have been killed or injured so close together."It's been a pretty tough month," said Williams who is a Public Information Officer for the CHP in San Francisco.Christmas Eve, 33-year-old CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri, a husband and father, was killed when a suspected drunk and possibly high driver slammed into his patrol car on the shoulder of Southbound I-880. Camilleri's partner Jonathan Velasquez was injured.Camilleri and Velasquez were on a "maximum enforcement patrol" looking for drivers under the influence.Of four recent crashes including the one that took Officer Camilleri's life, Officer Williams says three of them have involved drivers suspected of being under the influence."It really galvanizes you and it really makes you have a sense of mission of what you're doing," said Officer Williams.Three weeks after Officer Camilleri's death, CHP Officer Martin Lendway was investigating a prior crash on Highway 4 in Concord, when an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into his motorcycle breaking both his legs."Just sitting out on the freeway you just never know what's going to come," said Officer Williams.Friday, the CHP tweeted: "rain or shine, bringing Officer Lendway some of his favorite grub, and no it's not donuts. He's doing well. Thanks for all the support."Last Friday night, a CHP Officer was investigating a traffic collision in San Jose on Southbound Highway 101 when he was struck by a vehicle, sending him over an embankment. The driver of that vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of DUI.Officer Williams says the officer suffered minor to moderate injuries."Another foot or so over and he could have been killed," said Officer Williams.Just this morning, two CHP officers and a civilian suffered minor injuries following a pursuit and crash on the A Street off-ramp from Northbound I-880 in Hayward.Officer Williams says the CHP will continue conducting enhanced enforcement patrols focused on drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs."There are a lot more eyes out there," said Officer Williams.