  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
IMMIGRATION

Customs and Border Patrol vehicle parked on Cal campus sparks fear of raid

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle parked on the Cal campus Friday afternoon led to fears of an ICE raid. Both the university and the mayor of Berkeley mobilized. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle parked on the Cal campus Friday afternoon led to fears of an ICE raid. Both the university and the mayor of Berkeley mobilized.

RELATED: Concern in Bay Area over Pres. Trump's newest immigration proposal

"Obviously there's a great deal of concern particularly given the ICE director's announcement that they plan on conducting 1,500 arrests in California," said Berkeley Mayor Jessie Arreguin.

Someone snapped a picture of the ICE vehicle and sent it to a Latina activist group.

They Tweeted: "URGENT: ICE has been confirmed on the northwest side of U.C. Berkeley."

Arreguin says the fear of a raid is real. "We do know that it's going to happen at some point and it's a sad reality."

RELATED: OPD admits 25 U visa certifications mistakenly rejected in 2017

Cal's undocumented student program sent out a note offering its offices to students if they felt threatened.

They tweeted about the situation, saying in part that ICE was invited to speak on campus:

"I think it shows just a heightened sense of concern in our community," said Arreguin.

The undocumented student program says the global entry program has agreed to notify them ahead of future campus visits.

There will be additional global entry interviews in February and April.

Click here for more stories on immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldICEPresident Donald TrumpUC Berkeleycollegecollege studentcollege studentssocial mediaUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View
ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails
Bill would punish CA companies that help build the border wall
Homeland Security responds after ICE spokesman for SF resigns
More immigration
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video