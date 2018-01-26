Customs and Border Patrol vehicle parked on Cal campus sparks fear of raid

URGENT: ICE has been confirmed on the North-West side of UC Berkeley. Van was last sighted by Yali's Cafe. — MUA (@mujrsunidas) January 26, 2018

We have received reports of ICE on the Berkeley campus. Our understanding is that that they were invited to speak at the Global Entry Program about TSA checks and advice for international students. There is no raid. — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) January 26, 2018

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle parked on the Cal campus Friday afternoon led to fears of an ICE raid. Both the university and the mayor of Berkeley mobilized."Obviously there's a great deal of concern particularly given the ICE director's announcement that they plan on conducting 1,500 arrests in California," said Berkeley Mayor Jessie Arreguin.Someone snapped a picture of the ICE vehicle and sent it to a Latina activist group.They Tweeted: "URGENT: ICE has been confirmed on the northwest side of U.C. Berkeley."Arreguin says the fear of a raid is real. "We do know that it's going to happen at some point and it's a sad reality."Cal's undocumented student program sent out a note offering its offices to students if they felt threatened.They tweeted about the situation, saying in part that ICE was invited to speak on campus:"I think it shows just a heightened sense of concern in our community," said Arreguin.The undocumented student program says the global entry program has agreed to notify them ahead of future campus visits.There will be additional global entry interviews in February and April.