  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DISCRIMINATION

Woman sues Walmart for racial discrimination over beauty products in case at Perris store

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart claiming race discrimination for having to be escorted to a register to buy African-American beauty products that were locked in a case. (KABC)

By
PERRIS, Calif. --
A woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart claiming race discrimination for having to be escorted to a register to buy African-American beauty products that were locked in a case.

Essie Grundy, who was joined by her husband, daughter and attorney Gloria Allred, talked about the suit during a press conference Friday.

She shot cellphone video of the incident, describing what she found at the Walmart.

"When I walked down the aisle and saw that Walmart had placed all of the African-American hair and skin products under lock-and-key, I had to pause," she said. "I felt that I was being treated as a person who might be a thief, even though I have no criminal history."

Grundy said what was concerning was being escorted to the register.

"I never want my children, or anyone else's children, to experience what I did at Walmart that day," she said.

Allred said this type of policy is not a case at all Walmart stores, but it is at some.

"We think that it perpetuates a racial stereotype that African-American customers should be suspected of being thieves and criminals," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Walmart, and representatives said the company does not tolerate discrimination.

"...We're sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis using data supporting the need for the heightened measures. While we've yet to review a complaint, we take this situation seriously and look forward to addressing it with the court," the statement said, in part.

Click here for more videos and stories about discrimination.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswalmartlawsuitAfrican Americansracismbeauty productsshoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISCRIMINATION
Author Emily Chang shares experiences from 'Brotopia'
'Brotopia' book alleges widespread discrimination against women in tech
Fired Google engineer's lawsuit claims discrimination
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Same sex wedding cake case heard in US Supreme Court
More discrimination
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video