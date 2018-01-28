  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PETS & ANIMALS

Purple human hair dye leaves dog with severe burns

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida dog nearly died from burns caused by human hair dye. (Pinellas County Animal Services)

LARGO, Florida --
A Florida dog nearly died from burns caused by human hair dye.

Someone dyed a Maltese-mix with purple human hair dye before she arrived at Pinellas County Animal Services in Largos, Florida, in November.

The shelter, which named her Violet, said her skin was covered in burns, her eyes were swollen shut and her body was limp. She was immediately given fluids, pain medication and bandages, but those at the shelter didn't think she'd survive.

"We were amazed that she had made it through the night," the shelter posted to Facebook.

After three months of treatment, Violet finally started to recover. First she was barking, then walking, and now she's "this little 5-pound ball of attitude."

Just this week, she was adopted by a new owner and finally has a forever home.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsanimal abuseshelterpetsanimalspet careFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video