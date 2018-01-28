  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Richmond police officer hit by car while trying to break up sideshow

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran Richmond Police officer was released from the hospital Sunday just hours after he was struck by a car while attempting to break up a sideshow. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
A veteran Richmond Police officer was released from the hospital Sunday just hours after he was struck by a car while attempting to break up a sideshow.

The incident happened after 1 a.m. on Regatta Blvd. and Marina Bay Parkway where dozens had gathered to watch cars spin donuts in a sideshow.

"It was very loud. It must've been going on for 15 minutes and there's a police station right down the street," said neighbor Bruce Brown.

Neighbors called 911 and officers arrived, attempting to break up the side show activity. But a police officer was struck by a car head-on trying to get away from the scene.

"He landed on the hood of the car narrowly escaped getting run over by another car, he's very lucky," said Lieutenant Felix Tan, spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department.

The eight year veteran of the force suffered broken bones and some cuts and bruises but is expected to make a full recovery.

Now the search is on for the driver who struck the officer.

The Suspect vehicle is described only as a dark colored four-door sedan. Call the Richmond Police Department's Traffic Unit Sgt. Pomeroy at (510) 621-1578 if you have information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
side showsideshowpolice officer injuredcar crashcrashcrimepolicetraffic accidenttraffic stopRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video