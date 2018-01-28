Water main break floods street, homes in Hayward

Update: Repairs underway @ Highland Blvd. & Margaret Dr. after water main breaks, sinkhole forms. This is video local resident shared with ABC7News earlier; shows large amounts of water flowing down street. pic.twitter.com/fpjsfbOApR — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) January 28, 2018

Breaking: Major Water Main break in Hayward. Water officials say 12 inch cement pipe broke this morning; torrent of water flooded street, some nearby homes and created massive sinkhole. Repairs could go into Monday. pic.twitter.com/rngUr3SAtc — KGO Assignment Desk (@KGOdesk) January 28, 2018

Repairs were underway after a large water main broke in Hayward Sunday afternoon.Video shared by a resident showed a large amount of water flowing down the street after officials say a 12-inch pipe broke Sunday morning.Some homes in the area of Highland Boulevard were flooded by the water main break."This morning, like I woke up and just saw the floor going up and a lot of water started coming out. I was, like, oh, my house is going to get flooded. So, what I did, I tried to get my mom to be inside and I tried to block off the water, but it seemed like more water started coming up," Hayward resident Jose Magallanes said.Crews will be most likely work through the night to repair the damage.Some homes are without water and Highland Boulevard was closed in both directions.