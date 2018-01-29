  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
NB Hwy 101 reopened in Redwood City after fatal motorcycle crash

All lanes of Northbound Hwy 101 in Redwood City near Whipple Avenue are now back open after a fatal motorcycle crash early this morning. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of Northbound Hwy 101 in Redwood City near Whipple Avenue are now back open after a fatal motorcycle crash early this morning.

The crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. The CHP says four vehicles were at the scene when they arrived, but more may have been involved.

The rider of a motorcycle was reported down in the middle of the highway. All lanes were stopped and a Sig Alert was issued just after 2 a.m. Officers did CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

Some lanes were reopened at 3:17 a.m.

The victim is described as a Hayward resident, in his late 30s.

The CHP is looking into who was at fault.

