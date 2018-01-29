NB Hwy 101 reopened in Redwood City after fatal motorcycle crash

Motorcycle rider who died at the scene from a crash on NB 101 in Redwood City described as a Hayward resident, in his late 30s. pic.twitter.com/gslaNHMcf5 — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 29, 2018

All lanes of Northbound Hwy 101 in Redwood City near Whipple Avenue are now back open after a fatal motorcycle crash early this morning.The crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. The CHP says four vehicles were at the scene when they arrived, but more may have been involved.The rider of a motorcycle was reported down in the middle of the highway. All lanes were stopped and a Sig Alert was issued just after 2 a.m. Officers did CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.Some lanes were reopened at 3:17 a.m.The victim is described as a Hayward resident, in his late 30s.The CHP is looking into who was at fault.