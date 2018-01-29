  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BUSINESS

Eyelash Salon 'Iris + West Lash Co.' Now Open In The Mission

A new eyelash salon has opened in the Mission. Located at 2 Clinton Park (between Stevenson St & Valencia St.), Iris + West Lash Co. specializes in synthetic, silk and mink eyelash extensions.

Iris + West's stylists bond false lashes to each individual eyelash, a process that takes about 90 minutes for first-time customers.

According to its web site, customers can use regular cosmetics afterwards, but should avoid using oil-based cleansers, since "oil breaks down the glue bond!"

As eyelashes shed over time, the salon recommends getting a "fill" every two to three weeks, which takes roughly an hour to apply. (A full range of services is listed here.)

The company was founded in LA in 2015, but its first San Francisco outpost has earned a five-star rating out of two Yelp reviews.

Daisy H., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 18th, said she "couldn't be any more grateful for them."

Yelper Isabel F. added: "Love this place! I discovered Iris + West on Instagram and read online that they were opening up shop in San Francisco. Amanda is amazing!"

Iris + West Lash Co. is open by appointment only Tuesday-Thursday from 10am-7pm, Friday from noon-7pm, and on Saturday from 10am-3pm. Click here to book online.
