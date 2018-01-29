DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida --Dashcam video captured a close call between a Florida truck driver and a high-speed Brightline train.
Jeri and Geoff West shared the viral video online. They told WSVN-Miami that the truck barely missed the train.
Video from the Wests' car captured the vehicle as it went around the crossing gate and sneaking across the tracks.
"I just thought, 'What an idiot. People have been killed, and here comes another one,"' Geoff West said.
Brightline released a statement reminding drivers and pedestrians to stop whenever train gates are down.