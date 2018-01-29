  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HEALTH & FITNESS

Couple warns others to not walk barefoot on beach after contracting parasite

EMBED </>More Videos

A Canadian couple contracted hookworm parasites in feet after walking on Dominican Republic beach.

By Eyewitness News
There's a new warning about walking on the beach without any shoes.

RELATED: 5-foot tapeworm 'wiggles' out of sushi lover before visit to Fresno emergency room

A Canadian couple said they contracted hookworm parasites during a trip to the Dominican Republic.

RELATED: Woman finds worms crawling on fish purchased from grocery store

The pair noticed their feet were itchy when they got home from their trip this month and went to the doctor.

The couple believes they got the parasites while walking barefoot on the beach.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbeachesparasitewarningu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video