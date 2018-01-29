There's a new warning about walking on the beach without any shoes.
RELATED: 5-foot tapeworm 'wiggles' out of sushi lover before visit to Fresno emergency room
A Canadian couple said they contracted hookworm parasites during a trip to the Dominican Republic.
RELATED: Woman finds worms crawling on fish purchased from grocery store
The pair noticed their feet were itchy when they got home from their trip this month and went to the doctor.
The couple believes they got the parasites while walking barefoot on the beach.
Related Topics:
healthbeachesparasitewarningu.s. & world
healthbeachesparasitewarningu.s. & world