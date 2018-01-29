  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
USDA joins shocking raw meat delivery investigation in San Jose

Federal food safety officials have joined in the investigation of raw meat being delivered to a San Jose grocery store unwrapped and in shopping carts. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Federal food safety officials have joined in the investigation of raw meat being delivered to a San Jose grocery store unwrapped and in shopping carts.

RELATED: Employees fired after delivering raw meat using shopping carts in San Jose

An investigation began last week after photos were posted of men delivering the meat to the 99-Ranch Market.

The USDA today issued a statement saying it is working with local investigators and will determine future action.

The meat vendor, Jim's Farm Meat Company, out of the Central Valley says it has fired both employees.

The USDA released a statement on the incident that reads: "The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is committed to protecting public health by ensuring the safety of the nation's meat supply. The Agency is working with local authorities and will determine further actions as information becomes available."
