CDC says this is the worst flu season since 2009

SAN FRANCISCO --The CDC now confirms that this is the worst flu season since 2009, with 39 states reporting high flu activity last week - that's up from 32 the previous week.
From free flu shots for children in Texas to entire districts closing schools in at least six states, the dangerous spread of the flu virus has school officials taking action and parents on alert.
