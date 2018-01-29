  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Super blue blood moon will appear brighter, larger than before

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains what the blood moon, super moon, and lunar eclipses have to do with the moon's closest appearance to earth yet. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains what the blood moon, supermoon, and lunar eclipses have to do with the moon's closest appearance to earth yet -- the super blue blood moon.

We'll have live coverage of the rare super blue blood moon starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning on the ABC7 News App and on TV. Check back to watch live!

The sky will put on several shows in 2018, starting with the "super blue blood moon" in late January.

