Super blue blood moon will appear brighter, larger than before

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2868123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sky will put on several shows in 2018, starting with the "super blue blood moon" in late January.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains what the blood moon, supermoon, and lunar eclipses have to do with the moon's closest appearance to earth yet -- the super blue blood moon.