  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

A Look Inside Hayes Valley's Least-Expensive Apartments

Its central location, thriving culinary scene and revitalized public spaces make Hayes Valley an attractive place to live--and a pricey one, as well.

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the area now hover around $3,739, compared to a $3,295 average for the rest of the city.

So what does low-end pricing on a Hayes Valley rental look like, and what might you get for the price?

Today, we looked at listings for studios and 1BR apartments to find out what thrifty tenants can expect to find.

582 Grove St.

This studio apartment at 582 Grove St. (at Grove St. & Birch St.) is listed for $1,895/month.

Inside the unit, expect carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry, but pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

522 Fell St., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 522 Fell St. is going for $2,850/month.

The next tenant will enjoy hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted,. (See the full listing here.)

265 Fell St.




Then there's this 1BR/1BA apartment at 265 Fell St., which is listed at $3,200/month.

The listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher, but four-legged friends are not allowed. (See the listing here.)

8 Octavia St., #509




Listed at $3,695/month, this 653-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 8 Octavia St. I

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows that pet guardians can enjoy while curling up with their dog or cat. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos