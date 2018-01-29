  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

'GFG Bakery' Now Open In Battery Park City

Looking for a new bakery to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called GFG Bakery, the newcomer is located at 168 William St. (between Ann St. & Beekman St.) in Battery Park City.

This new spot--which has five other outposts in New York City and New Jersey--specializes in savory Greek-style baked goods, sweets, breakfast breads, sandwiches, and more.

There's an extensive selection of drinks on offer, like coffee, teas, lattes, mochas, and espresso; along with juices and smoothies made with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit, and milkshakes like pistachio chocolate and baklava with cinnamon and honey.

For something a little more substantial, expect to see dishes like Mediterranean pie with feta, tomatoes, olives, and peppers; spinach pie; pizza with egg, bacon, cheese, and tomatoes; and a turkey breast sandwich with honey, zucchini, cashews, and mustard sauce.

Rounding things out are pastries like walnut bread, croissants, and pies and tarts. (You can check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Kirk C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 17th, said: "Hands down the best of the best. Nothing is spared with these authentic Greek baked goods. From the classic baklava to a variety of spinach pies. Awesome customer service."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: GFG Bakery is open weekdays from 6:30am-9:30pm, and weekends from 7:30am-9:30pm.
