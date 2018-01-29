  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
CHP investigating report of tech bus possibly targeted along I-280

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP says they are investigating a report of another tech shuttle bus possibly being targeted along Interstate 280.

Investigators say they received reports that a window on a bus was shattered around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon just south of Magdalena.

CHP could not say if the report indicated if the window was shattered by a rock or shot by something. CHP said however that they were not able to locate a damaged bus and were still investigating the report. There were no reported injuries.



If the bus was targeted it would be at least the sixth bus hit in that area in just the last month or so.

CHP investigators have said they believe the previous attacks may all be connected. No one has been hurt in any of the previous attacks, but Apple briefly rerouted buses to protect its workers.
Related Topics:
traffic accidentCHPbusI-280Los Altos
