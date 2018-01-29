  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in San Jose

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in San Jose continues as one suspect is in custody and no others were injured in the incident on Feller Avenue.

A police spokesperson told ABC7 News the suspect is in custody and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.

There are no other suspects.

Neighbors said the woman who lives at the house is known for walking her dog in the neighbor but that she mostly keeps to herself. They also said she sometimes rents a room to a tenant.

It is still unclear why police were called to the house... and why officers fired.

The police chief is expected to give more details Tuesday afternoon.

In a terrible coincidence, this was the second officer-involved shooting on Feller Avenue.

Police shot and killed an 18-year-old man at a home on July 4, 2016.

His mother was home during Monday's incident and heard the gunshot.
