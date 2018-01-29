  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Debate foams up over microbreweries in Alameda

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a packed meeting Monday night in Fremont over whether to allow microbreweries in Alameda County. Leaders say they'll stimulate tourism, but many residents are against the idea. (KGO-TV)

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
There was a packed meeting Monday night in Fremont over whether to allow microbreweries in Alameda County. Leaders say they'll stimulate tourism, but many residents are against the idea.

The issue over microbreweries has become so heated in Fremont that the sheriff's deputies were brought into the community meeting in case things got out of hand.

Wineries have flourished in Alameda County, specifically in Livermore Valley, and now county leaders are considering whether to allow craft beer establishments, also known as microbreweries.

"When you're trying to do agri-tourism, create that type of environment for people, you want to give them many options," said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.

The microbrewery ordinance was proposed two years ago. There have been 18 public meetings on this proposal, but concerns in Fremont are the latest hold up in the ordinance being passed.

The big concern is Morrison Canyone Road, a single lane, rural road in Fremont that many fear will b e used by customers if one particular resident decides to open a microbrewery on his property.

But at the meeting, the owner made it clear that he has no plans to do any such thing, despite having built a 12,000-square-foot barn on his property.

"I'll tell you all, we do not want a brewery on our property," said property owner Chris George.

"It's getting crazy and animals are getting hurt, animals are getting killed," said another person in the crowd.

Still, many remain unconvinced and are worried that opening up rural land to craft beer makers will make the area worse.

The pushback from Fremont residents will now likely lead to revisions to the microbrewery ordinance, a process that will likely take months.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodalcoholbeercraft beerdebatevotingsmall businessbusinessAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video