Super blue blood moon ignites sky over Bay Area

All eyes were on the sky Wednesday morning for people across the Bay Area. The beauty of the super blue blood moon was undeniable. Add in the San Francisco skyline and you had a morning to remember.About 100 people were on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Hornet in Alameda for a watch party overnight.For many, this was an educational opportunity for the family."We saw the solar eclipse in Oregon, so we were excited to see the lunar eclipse as well," said Piedmont resident Elise Hatchell.A super blue blood moon hasn't happened in more than 150 years. Since it's so rare, you might be curious about the meaning of the name.A super moon is when the full moon appears larger and brighter to the naked eye. A blue moon is the second full moon of the month. Those two events coincide with a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon. That's how you get a super blue blood moon."For anybody that has ever stared at a sunset," said U.C. Berkeley Research Scientist, Andrew Poppe. "The sunsets look nice and rich and red. It's the same piece of physics which is causing the moon to light up bright orange and red like that."The next lunar eclipse visible in the U.S. will take place next year on January 21.