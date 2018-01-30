  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
STATE OF THE UNION

All eyes on the guests for politically charged State of the Union

This year the State of the Union will be politically charged and all eyes are on the guests that Congressional leaders will bring to highlight important issues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) --
President Trump will bring in as guests to his State of the Union address relatives of two Long Island girls killed by MS-13 gang members, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and a firefighter who battled the blazes in Southern California.

This year the State of the Union will be politically charged and all eyes are on the guests that Congressional leaders will bring to highlight important issues.

RELATED: Dreamers, metoo leaders among State of the Union guests

Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat is bringing Denea Joseph a DACA recipient who came to the United States from Belize in 2000 when she was only 7. Representative Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael has invited Lynda Bengtsson-Davis a transgender military veteran. Others on the list include sexual assault victims. Some in Congress will attend the SOTU wearing the color black to show their solidarity towards victims of sexual harassment. Congresswoman Barbara Lee of Oakland has decided to boycott the SOTU.

President Ronald Reagan was the first to bring guests or, in most cases, ordinary citizens into the gallery to highlight their achievements.

Click here for more stories on the State of the Union.
