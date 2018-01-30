  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

'Nobuyuki' Sushi Bar Opens In Outer Richmond

Nobuyuki, a new sushi bar, has opened in the Outer Richmond at 2221 Clement St. (between 24th Ave. & 23rd Ave.).

As we reported last year, preparations were underway for taking over the former Luna Rossa space in June 2017. While the restaurant was initially expected to open last summer, it recently debuted.

The menu features an all-omakase or chef's choice selection, so expect to see a rotating menu with fresh seafood delivered daily. There's a sake pairing for the omakase selection, too.

The new sushi bar has already earned a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Bonnie Y., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, praised the chef, "who really knows what authentic Japanese food/real good sushi is. Love the ambience of this place too, it's like the best little secret you don't want others to know."

Diner Lauren D. praised Nobuyuki's "delicious and beautiful omakase for $65 per person. You can also order individual sushi but we went with the chef's choice. The atmosphere was good: nice lighting and decor, with jazz music."

Nobuyuki is now open at 2221 Clement St.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos