What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Cole Valley, Right Now?

Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for a new living arrangement on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Cole Valley look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Cole Valley via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.Listed at $2,550 / month, this 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 491 Frederick St., is 25.0 percent less than the $3,400 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Cole Valley.When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. In the sunny unit, the listing promises high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring and good storage space. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 344 Carl St., is listed for $2,750 / month for its 550 square feet of space. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, great cabinet space and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and reserved parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 115 Carl St., which, at 585 square feet, is going for $2,750 / month. The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of sunshine. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here .)---