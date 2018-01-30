  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SELF DRIVING CAR

Autonomous car making debut with first-of-its-kind delivery in San Mateo

EMBED </>More Videos

Silicon Valley startups are racing to lead the driverless delivery market, and one company is now using their technology to team up with local businesses, all with the goal of bringing more options to consumers. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
Silicon Valley startups are racing to lead the driverless delivery market, and one company is now using their technology to team up with local businesses -- all with the goal of bringing more options to consumers.

It's an orange and black vehicle that could soon be coming to a neighborhood near you.

Burlingame-based startup Udelv unveiled its autonomous, last-mile delivery vehicle Tuesday morning by conducting its first public road test in San Mateo.

Grocery orders from Draeger's Market downtown were delivered to two nearby customers.

RELATED: Apple receives self-driving car-testing permit from DMV

The customized Polaris GEM completed a 2.5-mile loop, which included multiple traffic lights and lane changes, as well two delivery stops, as company employees and invited guests gathered in the Draeger's parking lot to watch a live feed of the drive in progress. In compliance with current state regulations, the vehicle was supervised by a safety driver and in test mode.


"Deliveries are the perfect first application for autonomous vehicles," said Daniel Laury, Udelv CEO and co-founder. "Customers simply open the locker with a press of a button on their mobile device and the vehicle heads on its way to the next delivery or back to the store."

Fred Barez, director of the hybrid and electric vehicle technology program at San Jose State University, says interest in autonomy is high among current and prospective engineers in Silicon Valley.

"Various types of software that is written to control these vehicles is on everybody's radar," says Barez. "(They're) trying to learn from this technology and trying to implement it."

To ensure reliability, Udelv has created a teleoperations system to monitor and control the vehicles remotely, and to also allow for overrides and human-assisted guidance when necessary.

Tuesday's drive was supervised by a safety driver in accordance with current state guidelines. Vehicles won't be fully autonomous until regulators relax the rules, which is expected to happen sometime within the next few years.

The company hopes to have 1,500 of its autonomous delivery vehicles on the road by 2021.

Click here for more stories on self-driving vehicles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologybusinessself driving carauto newsauto industryDMVu.s. & worldSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Uber's self-driving cars return to SF for mapping purposes
Apple receives self-driving car testing permit from DMV
Uber keeps using self-driving vehicles in San Francisco
Uber warned of legal action if permit for self-driving cars not acquired
SELF DRIVING CAR
California's first driverless bus hits the road in San Ramon
Shared autonomous vehicle tested on public roads in San Ramon
Regulators expected to approve totally autonomous vehicles in California
DMV to give driverless cars the green light
Uber, Waymo reach $245 million settlement in trade secrets lawsuit
More self driving car
TECHNOLOGY
SF-based Fitbit releases product designed for kids
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Does the elevator "close door" button really work?
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video