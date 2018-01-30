  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Equifax extends deadline, Walgreens settles CA lawsuit, FCC changing emergency alerts

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Free credit freeze deadline extended

Equifax is giving people more time to take advantage of a free credit freeze offering. Today, Equifax announced it is extending that deadline until June 30.

You may remember Equifax suffered a massive data breach. 145 million Americans are at risk of identity theft. Fifteen million of those are here in California.

A deadline to sign up for the company's other free offering - free credit monitoring - remains tomorrow, Jan. 31. Equifax is offering a free year of monitoring to those it believes were affected, and is also opening up the offering for those who weren't.

Walgreens reaches $2.25M settlement in CA

Walgreens is paying up, in a settlement over its price scanners and expired products.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced the settlement today with Walgreen Co. The drug store chain has more than 600 Walgreens stores in California.

Officials inspected price scanners at California stores, and alleged that Walgreens was charging customers more than the lowest posted or advertised price for items. The investigation also claimed Walgreens was selling infant formula or baby food and over-the-counter drugs that were past their expiration date.

Walgreens did not admit wrongdoing, but agreed to pay $2,250,000 in civil penalties and costs. The company must also launch a compliance program to make sure these issues don't happen in their stores.

The settlement was part of a joint investigation with: San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, and Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office.

FCC updating Wireless Emergency Alerts system

The Federal Communications Commission is updating rules for its Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system. The WEA delivers critical warnings and information to people on their cell phones.

The new rules are meant to make sure that people impacted by any alert receive them, without disturbing others outside of the alert area.

One change put in place will require wireless providers to send out alerts within no more than one-tenth of a mile from the target area. That will go into effect Nov. 30, 2019.

It also requires alerts be available on consumer's phones for 24 hours, or until the consumer decides to delete the message. That will allow people to better review emergency information.

Other changes include Spanish-language message support, and extending the length of those alert messages. Wireless providers must make those updates by May 1, 2019.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumer concernsconsumersouthwest airlinesplastic bottlesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video