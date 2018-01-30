Former Mark Farrell aide Catherine Stefani sworn in as SF District 2 Supervisor. pic.twitter.com/N0RLZxRdM5 — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) January 30, 2018

San Francisco has a new supervisor. She is Catherine Stefani, a City Hall veteran who lives in District 2, Mayor Farrell's old district.Interim Mayor Mark Farrell wasted no time picking his successor to the Board of Supervisors, a position he vacated when he was elected by his peers last week to the City's top job."Catherine has been a fierce advocate for gun control laws and works for Moms Demand Action, a national leader on the issue that I know she'll carry forward in City Hall."Stefani has been County Clerk since 2016. Prior to that, the former prosecutor worked as Farrell's legislative aide."I know the job. I know the issues. I know how city Hall works. And I am able to hit the ground running."In the crowd was Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff - a longtime friend and other supervisors.All praised the Mayor's appointment."I think it's a delightful choice. I can't wait to work with her," Supervisor Aaron Peskin said."We have someone who's ready to roll up their sleeves and do their job and focus on the city," said Supervisor's President and Mayoral candidate London Breed.Only hours after she was sworn-in, Stefani was in her seat at Tuesday's Board meeting.And she's announced her candidacy for Supervisor in November's election."Ma'am, do you have any plans to run for supervisor?" ABC7 News asked. Her answer - "Yes. I will run."But Supervisor Malia Cohen and members of the Progressive Alliance believe Farrell should have appointed a caretaker Supervisor, the same position Farrell has as Interim Mayor. Farrell is not running for mayor so there is no incumbent in June's Mayoral race"My question is where is that? That same double standard still exists in the supervisorial race."Last week there was a surprising political upset as Farrell was chosen as mayor. Farrell was elected by the board and sworn in, unseating London Breed as acting mayor since the death of Ed Lee.