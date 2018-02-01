ABC7's Mike Shumann sits down with Tom Brady Sr.

It seems like every year, the Patriots are back in the Super Bowl.With their quarterback Tom Brady being from San Mateo, it almost has a local flavor.So his Dad, Tom Brady Sr., and ABC7's Mike Shumann have an ongoing relationship. They sat down for an in depth interview about his son, his family and the Big Game.This year, Tom Sr. said it's starting to feel like Groundhog Day with our interviews. He talks about his concerns about his 40-year-old son still playing this violent game, his wife's being from Minnesota, the site of this year's Super Bowl, and his son's legacy. He also talks about the haters out there.