  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NORTH BAY FIRES

Sonoma County streamlines rebuilding for homes burned in North Bay Fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Owners of approximately 2,000 burned homes in Sonoma County just caught a break. The Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to establish a separate permitting office that will expedite rebuilding, and cut fees in the process. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Owners of approximately 2,000 burned homes in Sonoma County just caught a break. The Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to establish a separate permitting office that will expedite rebuilding, and cut fees in the process.

"We'll be looking at eight days, today, before the county must get back to them after applying for a permit," said Board Chair James Gore. "Government should not be standing in the way. It should be making the process easier."

RELATED: Construction underway on Coffey Park home after North Bay fires

As of now, every permit in the county, whether for cannabis, windows, solar power, or building, goes through one office. Beginning February 13, Sonoma County will add a one-stop-shop Resilient Permit Center, staffed by an outside agency. And, because these will be rebuilding projects rather than new ones, the county expects to reduce fees. "No need to permit wells, roads, or driveways," said Tennis Wick, who runs the office.

Where new construction of a new, 1,500 square foot home might cost $30,000 - fire victims might pay $5,000 instead.

TIMELINE: How the deadly North Bay fires unfolded in 6 hours

"This will be great," said Jeffrey Rexford of Leff Construction, which already has fifteen fire rebuilds in the works. "It will save time and effort."

Sonoma County is allocating $23.5 million for the two-year project. It expects fees to cover the cost of investment.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfirefighterscal fireFEMAhouse firebuilding firewildfiremobile homesconstructionsonoma countySanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
First responders honored for helping fight North Bay Fires
Santa Rosa students return to school damaged in fires
Cat survives 3 months in North Bay fire zone
Reconstruction underway on Coffey Park home after North Bay fires
Legislative firefight in wake of North Bay fires
Hazmat cleanup still bars North Bay fire victims from entering their homes
NORTH BAY FIRES
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay Fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video