PACKAGE THEFT

INSTANT KARMA: Package thief injures ankle during getaway

A pair of suspected package thieves may have made off with a few stolen items, but now will likely have a hefty medical bil.

BOTHELL, Wash. --
A pair of suspected package thieves may have made off with a few stolen items, but now will likely have a hefty medical bill on top of any legal trouble, KOMO reports.

Video from a home's security camera in Washington State captured on Friday shows a car pull up along the street out front, then a woman who jogs up to the front door, and grabs three packages. But on her hurried getaway, she drops a box and as she stops to get it, her feet slip out from under her on the wet grass and she falls down, apparently badly injuring her ankle.

VIDEO: Man fed up with package thieves rigs box with shotgun blanks to stop them

As she sits incapacitated on the ground, she calls out to her accomplice who was driving the car. He gets out -- decked in a Seattle Seahawks jersey -- and goes over to the woman, eventually having to pick her up and carry her back to the car.

Of course, the man then has to return to retrieve the stolen packages and make their getaway.

VIDEO: Bold thieves rob Santa Cruz toy store in sophisticated effort

David Ababneh, who posted the video, said one of the stolen packages was an expensive box of medicine.
"Hopefully someone can ID the scum bags," he wrote. "Gotta love Karma though, serves them right."

The Snohomish County Sheriff's office confirms a police report for theft was filed at that address on Friday but didn't provide any additional information. If you recognize those in the video, you can call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

