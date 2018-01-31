<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3013537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

At the beginning of World War II, San Francisco's Presidio wasn't just a military post for the war in the Pacific, it was the hub for a domestic battle here at home: the forced evacuation and internment of Japanese American citizens. (KGO)