  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
DACA

San Jose DREAMer reacts to State of the Union address

EMBED </>More Videos

Dreamers and immigrant families gathered at SIREN in San Jose to watch the State of the Union address together. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Dreamers and immigrant families gathered at SIREN in San Jose to watch the State of the Union address together.

RELATED: AP fact checks Trump's State of the Union

The group listened stoically as President Trump announced four pillars of immigration reform.

The President said there would be a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 billion dreamers.

He said those who met education and work requirements and showed good moral character could become U.S. citizens.

Katiuska Pimentel is a dreamer from Peru.

FULL TEXT: Trump's State of the Union address

She said becoming a citizen herself is only part of the equation. She wants to petition to bring her mother to the United States as well.

But, the President's fourth pillar, to stop so-called chain migration would impede that. He wants to limit family petitions to spouses and children.

Pimentel said that makes her question if she wants to stay in the U.S.

The two other pillars outlined by the President were securing the border and building the wall. And, ending the visa lottery.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsfreedom of speechPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpstate of the unionimmigrationimmigration reformchildreneducationdacaSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DACA
Gov. Brown writes letter to Pres. Trump day before visit to Calif.
USF law professor discusses sanctuary state lawsuit
White House says President Trump coming to California
Sessions: Ready to fight California over pro-immigrant sanctuary laws
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Sacramento
More daca
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video