San Jose DREAMer reacts to State of the Union address

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Dreamers and immigrant families gathered at SIREN in San Jose to watch the State of the Union address together.
The group listened stoically as President Trump announced four pillars of immigration reform.
The President said there would be a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 billion dreamers.
He said those who met education and work requirements and showed good moral character could become U.S. citizens.
Katiuska Pimentel is a dreamer from Peru.
She said becoming a citizen herself is only part of the equation. She wants to petition to bring her mother to the United States as well.
But, the President's fourth pillar, to stop so-called chain migration would impede that. He wants to limit family petitions to spouses and children.
Pimentel said that makes her question if she wants to stay in the U.S.
The two other pillars outlined by the President were securing the border and building the wall. And, ending the visa lottery.
