An East Bay scrap metal fire forced people to shelter-in-place and sent smoke all over the Bay Area.Richmond residents are breathing a little better now that the fire is out and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.Firefighters used 15,000 gallons of foam and this morning had to mop it up. They also used 2 million gallons of water to put out this fire, which was burning a pile of metal at the Sims metal management recycling company in Richmond.Residents say it was pretty scary to see the fire last night- especially when they heard what was burning. Air quality officials were worried about toxic chemicals polluting the air and issued a shelter in place orderThe fire started just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was out and the shelter-in-place order cancelled around 3:30 a.m. after officials carefully examined the air.