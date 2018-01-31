  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Shelter-in-place order lifted for residents near scrap metal yard fire in Richmond

Authorities this morning canceled a shelter-in-place order for parts of Richmond due to a fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a scrap metal yard. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
An East Bay scrap metal fire forced people to shelter-in-place and sent smoke all over the Bay Area.

Richmond residents are breathing a little better now that the fire is out and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

RELATED: Firefighters battle toxic smoke from Richmond scrap metal fire

Firefighters used 15,000 gallons of foam and this morning had to mop it up. They also used 2 million gallons of water to put out this fire, which was burning a pile of metal at the Sims metal management recycling company in Richmond.

Residents say it was pretty scary to see the fire last night- especially when they heard what was burning. Air quality officials were worried about toxic chemicals polluting the air and issued a shelter in place order

The fire started just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was out and the shelter-in-place order cancelled around 3:30 a.m. after officials carefully examined the air.
