Woman fatally struck by SMART train in Santa Rosa

Mead Clark Lumber confirms that an employee went gone home for the day after seeing the train hit this morning's female victim. They say he tells them that she made no effort to get out of the train's way. @smarttrain #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QX4YJoufwL — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 31, 2018

It happens to every major railroad, and SMART train is not immune.This morning, a female was struck and killed by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, according to a Sonoma County fire and emergency dispatcher.The collision was reported at 7:36 a.m. in Santa Rosa at Hearn Avenue near Whitewood Drive. SMART says everything in the intersection functioned normally---the lights, the traffic arms, the horn on the train and a video camera on board that captured everything.The train hit the victim at full speed, about 79 miles an hour, and the the body came to rest roughly 50 yards down the track.SMART service was suspended but begin after the crash investigation.The eastbound lane is closed, and drivers can expect long delays in both directions.This accident comes one day after The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District announced it received more funding from the state, an estimated $10.5 million. It will help increase service because of its popularity.SMART trains started rolling between Santa Rosa and San Rafael in August.The trains have carried more than 300, 000 passengers since then, according to the district.This may be the first fatality involving a SMART train.