Woman fatally struck by SMART train in Santa Rosa

Officials said a woman was struck and killed by a SMART train in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
It happens to every major railroad, and SMART train is not immune.

This morning, a female was struck and killed by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, according to a Sonoma County fire and emergency dispatcher.

The collision was reported at 7:36 a.m. in Santa Rosa at Hearn Avenue near Whitewood Drive. SMART says everything in the intersection functioned normally---the lights, the traffic arms, the horn on the train and a video camera on board that captured everything.

The train hit the victim at full speed, about 79 miles an hour, and the the body came to rest roughly 50 yards down the track.

SMART service was suspended but begin after the crash investigation.

The eastbound lane is closed, and drivers can expect long delays in both directions.

This accident comes one day after The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District announced it received more funding from the state, an estimated $10.5 million. It will help increase service because of its popularity.



SMART trains started rolling between Santa Rosa and San Rafael in August.

The trains have carried more than 300, 000 passengers since then, according to the district.

This may be the first fatality involving a SMART train.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
