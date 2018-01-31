  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MOON

VIDEO: Highlights of super blue blood moon over Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out video highlights of the super blue blood moon over the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

Check out video highlights of the super blue blood moon over the Bay Area.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the weather where you live.

RELATED STORIES
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathermooneclipsecloudywindspacescienceSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoSan RafaelOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Super blue blood moon ignites sky over Bay Area
Don't miss these sky-watching events in 2018
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
MOON
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon over Bay Area
VIDEO: Super blue blood moon from beginning to end
Super blue blood moon ignites sky over Bay Area
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More moon
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video