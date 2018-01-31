  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
DOG ATTACK

New photos of two dogs blamed for animal deaths at San Jose zoo released

New photos of two dogs that are blamed for the deaths of five animals at the Happy Hollow Park & Zoo in San Jose have been released. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
New images of two dogs that are blamed for the deaths of five animals at the Happy Hollow Park & Zoo in San Jose have been released.

Two German Shepherd mixes have been captured and will likely be put down. Another dog, a terrier, is still on the loose.

"What's disturbing about this is it appeared they were looking for food," San Jose Parks and Recreation Director Angel Rios Jr. said.

RELATED: 4 mini horses, donkey killed by pack of dogs at SJ's Happy Hollow Park

A spokeswoman for the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services said one horse was found dead at 7 a.m. on January 15, while the other three and a donkey were found dead at 7 a.m.on January 20, 2018.

The city-owned facility had moved the horses and donkey to a safer compound with a six-foot high fence, but there were no concrete or steel bars to keep them from digging under the fence. However, officials said there will be now after this horrible incident.

Two of the dogs, the Shepherd mixes were believed to be the aggressors, while the third acted more like a follower.

