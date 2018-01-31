  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack opening first North Bay location in Larkspur

EMBED </>More Videos

Shake Shack revealed that it will be opening its first North Bay location at the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur in the fall.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Shake Shack revealed that it will be opening its first North Bay location at the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur in the fall.

RELATED: Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area

The parking lot at the Marin Country Mart is often full and with Shake Shack on the way, the parking situation may get even worse.

RELATED: Burger fans rejoice as Shake Shack plans to open in Palo Alto

Earlier this month, the popular chain said it will open a place in Palo Alto and plans to add another in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood.

Some burger lovers consider the Shake Shack to be the In-N-Out of the East Coast.

Click here for more videos and stories about food.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantshake shackgymneighborhoodconstructionburgersCow HollowSan FranciscoLarkspur
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area
Burger fans rejoice as Shake Shack plans to open in Palo Alto
Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in Bay Area, SoCal
SHAKE SHACK
SF residents upset that Shake Shack will replace grocery store
Burger fans rejoice as Shake Shack plans to open in Palo Alto
Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area
Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in Bay Area, SoCal
More shake shack
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video