Shake Shack opening first North Bay location in Larkspur

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Shake Shack revealed that it will be opening its first North Bay location at the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur in the fall.
The parking lot at the Marin Country Mart is often full and with Shake Shack on the way, the parking situation may get even worse.
Earlier this month, the popular chain said it will open a place in Palo Alto and plans to add another in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood.
Some burger lovers consider the Shake Shack to be the In-N-Out of the East Coast.
