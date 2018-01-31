  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Navy re-examining clean-up at Hunter's Point Shipyard

The Navy is planning a re-examination of the former federal Superfund site at a shipyard in San Francisco after finding fraudulent and flawed data collected by a contractor hired to clean it. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Navy is planning to collect samples from the soil and buildings at the former Hunters Point Shipyard, which is in the process of being redeveloped with commercial spaces and more than 12,000 housing units.

Project environmental coordinator Derek Robinson says the goal is to see if the property is safe or requires additional work.

Environmental firms were hired to check the data collected by Tetra Tech, which was hired to clean up the shipyard.

The consultants' preliminary report found that nearly half of the contractor's data was flawed.
