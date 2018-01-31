A San Francisco police motorcycle officer was struck by a vehicle in Daly City Wednesday morning while training for escorting the president of the United States, according to San Francisco police.The solo SFPD bike officer was doing an escort when he was struck by a vehicle on John Daly Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.The officer did not sustain major injuries and was waiting for medics to arrive at the scene.No further details were immediately available.