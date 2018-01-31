  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
San Francisco police motorcycle officer hit by vehicle in Daly City

A San Francisco police motorcycle officer was struck by a vehicle in Daly City Wednesday morning while training for escorting the president of the United States, according to San Francisco police. (KGO-TV)

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
The solo SFPD bike officer was doing an escort when he was struck by a vehicle on John Daly Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.

The officer did not sustain major injuries and was waiting for medics to arrive at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.
