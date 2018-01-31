Just across the street from the water pipe break in Hayward, you can see an offset curb that was previously displaced by a seismic creep. pic.twitter.com/9IbeRXJcIa — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) January 31, 2018

ABC7 News has learned that Sunday night's rupture of a massive pipeline in Hayward that sent water, rocks and mud running down city streets may have been caused by a "creep" on the Hayward Fault.A creep is defined as the constant gradual land movement or surface displacement that occurs on an active fault without an earthquake.Sunday's pipeline breakage ripped a street on Margaret Drive and Highland Blvd, creating a large sinkhole which almost enveloped a parked car.The intersection rests right on the Hayward fault where the maximum creep may have occurred, according to Seismologists interviewed by ABC7 News.Photographs taken prior to the pipeline break show shifted curbing on sidewalks at that location, which seismologists say were caused also by seismic creeps.City public works said Sunday night said it didn't know why the water pipe failed, but today a spokesman for the City manager's office told ABC7 News they agree the failure was most likely caused by ground movement on the Hayward fault, possibly a creep.That official says city workers have repaired the pipes and things are back to normal and that the water is safe to drink.