  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MOON

Watch Wednesday's super blue blood moon from beginning to end

EMBED </>More Videos

Our ABC7 News cameras captured this morning's dazzling lunar show so you can watch it from beginning to end. (KGO-TV)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A rare lunar event put on a dazzling show over the Bay Area Wednesday morning.

VIDEO: Highlights of super blue blood moon over Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

Check out video highlights of the super blue blood moon over the Bay Area.



It began around 3 a.m. and went on for more than four hours.

VIDEO: Super blue blood moon stuns stargazers all over the country
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at some of the photos and videos from the eclipse of the supermoon on Jan. 31, which was also a blue moon.



If you missed it, here it is from beginning to end.

Click here for more stories about the moon.

RELATED STORIES
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceeclipsemoonsupermoonabc7 originalsspacebay areaphotographybuzzworthydistractionu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon over Bay Area
VIDEO: Highlights of super blue blood moon over Bay Area
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
Super blue blood moon ignites sky over Bay Area
Sleepover on U.S.S. Hornet provides perfect party for moon gazers
Super blue blood moon will appear brighter, larger than before
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
Don't miss these sky-watching events in 2018
MOON
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon over Bay Area
Super blue blood moon ignites sky over Bay Area
VIDEO: Highlights of super blue blood moon over Bay Area
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More moon
SCIENCE
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Legendary Professor Stephen Hawking has died
UC Berkeley study predicts dramatic sea level rise for the Bay Area
More Science
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video