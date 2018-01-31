  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Driver injured after crashing into building at Castro Valley elementary school

(KGO-TV)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said a driver was injured after she crashed into a portable YMCA after school building at Castro Valley Elementary School on San Miguel Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The children inside the building were not injured.

Officials said at this time drugs or alcohol do not appear to be involved in this case and said there may have been some confusion with the gas and brake pedal.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentstudentsevacuationCastro Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos