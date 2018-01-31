CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --Officials said a driver was injured after she crashed into a portable YMCA after school building at Castro Valley Elementary School on San Miguel Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The children inside the building were not injured.
Officials said at this time drugs or alcohol do not appear to be involved in this case and said there may have been some confusion with the gas and brake pedal.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
