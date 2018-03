Report: Sonoma County to file lawsuit against PG&E over North Bay fires

A new reports says Sonoma County plans to sue PG&E over wildfires that raged across the North Bay , leaving dozens of people dead.According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, the county is seeking up to $25 million in damages because it believes PG&E is responsible for starting the fires.Officials said the money would be used to clean debris and rebuild.PG&E officials said it's aware of the planned lawsuit, but adds the cause of the wildfires has not been determined.