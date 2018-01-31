  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
NORTH BAY FIRES

Report: Sonoma County to file lawsuit against PG&E over North Bay fires

A new reports says Sonoma County plans to sue PG&E over wildfires that raged across the North Bay, leaving dozens of people dead.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A new reports says Sonoma County plans to sue PG&E over wildfires that raged across the North Bay, leaving dozens of people dead.

RELATED: Legislative firefight erupts in wake of North Bay fires

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, the county is seeking up to $25 million in damages because it believes PG&E is responsible for starting the fires.

TIMELINE: How the deadly North Bay fires unfolded in 6 hours

Officials said the money would be used to clean debris and rebuild.

PG&E officials said it's aware of the planned lawsuit, but adds the cause of the wildfires has not been determined.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
